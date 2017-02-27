Pacific Islander Cast of Australian Film Tanna Are Turning the Oscars Red Carpet into a Dance Party

The cast of the Australian film Tanna is bringing the island vibes to the Oscars.

The South Pacific natives — dressed in traditional garb, including grass skirts and beads — have been dancing their way through the star-studded red carpet on Sunday.

Tanna is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and tells the tale of a couple who defy their parents’ wishes by choosing to marry for love. The film has been compared to a South Pacific version of Romeo and Juliet.

Their high spirits, native clothes and dance moves instantly made the cast a hit on the carpet — and fans took to social media to share the excitement:

A performance for the Australian film Tanna. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq9rEpvqO7 — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) February 26, 2017

You don't always see this on the #Oscars red carpet. The men from the Australian foreign language film #Tanna. pic.twitter.com/mcmfU8aNDj — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) February 26, 2017

The Australian movie 'Tanna' knows how to work the carpet #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s3ckL45OFU — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) February 26, 2017

Love seeing this incredible native garb on the #Oscars red carpet!

Group is representing the documentary TANNA from Australia. pic.twitter.com/1zpPiYgQhS — Joe Kucharski (@TyrannyOfStyle) February 26, 2017

Tanna is up against the Swedish film A Man Called Ove, the Iranian film The Salesman, the German and Austrian Toni Erdmann, and the Danish and German Land of Mine in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

