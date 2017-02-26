Lion's Sunny Pawar Adorably Steals the Oscars Red Carpet

Lion star Sunny Pawar continues to steal everyone’s hearts this award season.

The 8-year-old actor gave a thumbs-up on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, looking adorable in his black suit and colorful sneakers with yellow lace sneakers.

Pawar took full advantage of his time in the spotlight as he hammed it up for photographers by adjusting his black bow tie, flashing a peace sign and giving a cute wave.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

“I’m excited and great honor to be here,” the young star (with trusty translator nearby) told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet pre-show.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The real-life story of a 5-year-old Indian boy who got separated from his family and as an adult tried to find them again with the help of Google Earth, Lion racked up seven Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Mumbai native Pawar plays the young version of Saroo Brierley, who got stuck on a train that took him hundreds of miles from home to Kolkata, where he lived on the streets before eventually being adopted by an Australian couple, played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham.