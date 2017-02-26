People

PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle Takes You Behind the Scenes of Oscars Sunday

It’s finally Oscar Sunday, and PEOPLE is taking fans right to the center of the action.

Jess Cagle, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director, Time Inc. Style & Entertainment Group, is prepping for ABC’s official Oscar pre-show, Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet. The pre-show, which is hosted by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, will feature Cagle as a contributor alongside Marie Claire‘s Nina Garcia and Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith.

Of course, one can’t head to the biggest night in movies without a full stomach. Cagle and his date (and partner) Matt Whitney, writer for the TV show Timeless, grab a bite to eat in West Hollywood before heading to the Dolby Theatre for the night’s festivities.

Cagle also offered a view of the cloudy skies above Hollywood, where rain is predicted to threaten the awards show’s red carpet. Luckily, he shared yesterday that a rain structure is already in place to keep celebrities (and their fashion choices) protected from any unfavorable weather conditions.

After a good meal, the final step before heading to the Academy Awards is looking the part. Cagle assisted Whitney in getting picture-perfect for the red carpet, giving a tutorial on how to successfully tie a bow tie.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet airs on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Oscars themselves will air at 8:30 p.m. ET and The Oscars: All Access live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

