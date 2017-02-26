PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle Takes You Behind the Scenes of Oscars Sunday

It’s finally Oscar Sunday, and PEOPLE is taking fans right to the center of the action.

Jess Cagle, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director, Time Inc. Style & Entertainment Group, is prepping for ABC’s official Oscar pre-show, Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet. The pre-show, which is hosted by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, will feature Cagle as a contributor alongside Marie Claire‘s Nina Garcia and Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith.

Of course, one can’t head to the biggest night in movies without a full stomach. Cagle and his date (and partner) Matt Whitney, writer for the TV show Timeless, grab a bite to eat in West Hollywood before heading to the Dolby Theatre for the night’s festivities.

Cagle also offered a view of the cloudy skies above Hollywood, where rain is predicted to threaten the awards show’s red carpet. Luckily, he shared yesterday that a rain structure is already in place to keep celebrities (and their fashion choices) protected from any unfavorable weather conditions.

Getting #Oscars ready is serious business and @MrJessCagle is the expert 👌. Be sure to watch him on the @ABCNetwork pre-show at 7pm ET! pic.twitter.com/HhIR07cO8k — People Magazine (@people) February 26, 2017

After a good meal, the final step before heading to the Academy Awards is looking the part. Cagle assisted Whitney in getting picture-perfect for the red carpet, giving a tutorial on how to successfully tie a bow tie.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet airs on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Oscars themselves will air at 8:30 p.m. ET and The Oscars: All Access live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

