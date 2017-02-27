Twitter Puts Suicide Squad's Academy Award Win into Context

“Academy Award-winning film Suicide Squad.” Let that roll around in your brain for a moment. Twitter certainly did: The minute David Ayers’ tepidly reviewed picture won the Oscar for Best Makeup, the social network immediately helped to put that win into context. Let’s take a look at the company in which the Squad‘s win places it:

Suicide Squad has the same number of #Oscars as Stanley Kubrick — chad (@mmafanchad) February 27, 2017

To be fair, Stanley Kubrick didn’t have the benefit of Margot Robbie in hot pants.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Suicide Squad have the same number of #Oscars — Christopher Zech (@ChristopherZech) February 27, 2017

Thankfully Suicide Squad didn’t have to wait quite as long as Leo did for its Oscar.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

suicide squad has more oscars than the shawshank redemption — L.A.S (@SartoriallyInc) February 27, 2017

But roughly the same amount of shots of filthy prison interiors!

SUICIDE SQUAD now has more #Oscars than CAROL. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 27, 2017

I have no comment on this.

SUICIDE SQUAD is an Oscar winner! It'll have one more Oscar than Green Room, Patriots Day, Sully, Sing Street & Pete's Dragon combined. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 27, 2017

The Pete’s Dragon one is really the one that hurts the most, you know?

Fun Fact: with that win, @SuicideSquadWB pulls the rare feat of winning both a Razzy award and an #Oscars in the same year. Hard to do. — John Schroeder (@SchroederSpeak) February 27, 2017

Hey, Sandra Bullock is in this club as well.

# of oscars

spike lee: 0

boogie nights: 0

annette bening: 0

singin in the rain: 0

psycho: 0

alan rickman: 0

david lynch: 0

suicide squad: 1 — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) February 27, 2017

Here’s a pretty comprehensive list if you needed some more context.