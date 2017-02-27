Steve Harvey Shares Hilarious Reaction to Oscars Best Picture Mix-up: ‘What’d I Miss?’

If anyone knows how Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are feeling this morning, it’s Steve Harvey.

After the actors mistakenly called La La Land as the winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture Sunday night, it was quickly realized that Beatty had somehow been handed the wrong envelope and Moonlight was the true victor.

The embarrassing mix-up immediately drew comparisons to Harvey’s flub at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, when the Family Feud host mistakenly announced Miss Colombia as the winner, when Miss Philippines actually won the crown.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said, “Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Harvey, of course, decided to inject a little humor to the awkward situation.

On Monday morning, Harvey tweeted, “Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So…what I miss? #Oscars.”

He followed up by encouraging fans to listen to his radio show to hear his take on the incident.

“YOU KNOW I have something to say,” Harvey, 60, wrote.

As the La La Land cast and creators filed onto the Oscars stage, the celebration was abruptly halted. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone and said, “There’s been a mistake. Moonlight won.”

“It’s not a joke,” he said. “This is not a joke, come up here.”

As the Moonlight cast walked up, Beatty, 79, would not leave the stage until he explained what had happened.

“I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you [the audience]. I wasn’t trying to be funny,” he said.

Somehow, one of the two printed envelopes for Best Actress apparently wound up in Best Picture presenter Beatty’s hands. Confused, Beatty looked to his co-presenter Dunaway, 76, for help, and she ended up announcing La La Land. The musical’s cast and crew were in the middle of their acceptance speeches when accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers took the stage to reveal the mistake — the biggest error at the live telecast in recent history.

How Beatty got the wrong envelope remains to be seen. Best actress winner Emma Stone insisted she had her winning card, though there are two copies of the cards and envelopes for each category.