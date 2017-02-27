Hollywood Star Tour Makes Surprise Stop at the Oscars: ‘There’s Meryl Streep, Overrated’

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel brought an unsuspecting group from a Hollywood Starline tour bus into the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, letting them get up close and personal with the biggest names in the industry.

Before their arrival, Kimmel prepped the gathered group of stars to be quiet, and even dimmed the lights in the theatre as they entered under the ruse that they were visiting an exhibit.



Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list !

The star-struck crew followed Kimmel down to the front row, where they looked wide-eyed at their close proximity to everyone from Emma Stone to Nicole Kidman – certainly a better view than from atop a double decker bus.

“Who’s your favorite actor?” asked Kimmel to one woman, who in response pointed to Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington, saying, “That man right there.”

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

After revealing that she was engaged to the man with her, Kimmel prodded Washington, “Will you be the best man at their wedding?”

He happily accepted the responsibility, taking a selfie with the couple and declaring, “I now pronounce you husband and wife.”

When you enter a room and realize you're live at the #Oscars… pic.twitter.com/h0Axc2zDzE — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

Teased Kimmel, “It’s Denzel so it’s legal.”

Later, he convinced Jennifer Aniston to give the group something from her purse – a pair of shades.

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $1?!

As the special guests made their way around the theatre, Kimmel pointed out the guests, noting, “There’s Meryl Streep, overrated.”

He even encouraged the group to “go ahead right through – touch Mahershala’s [Best Supporting Actor] Oscar.

The shocked tour goers took full advantage of the situation, snuggling up to all the A-listers for photos, and even grasping onto Mahershala’s Oscar for their own, unforgettable moments.