Oscars Set Partially Crashes Down Hours Before Live Show

A prop came crashing down onto the Oscars stage on Sunday morning, just hours before the live 89th Academy Awards were set to begin.

“During a rehearsal of tonight’s 89th Oscars, a part of the set was knocked over. No one was onstage at the time and thankfully no one was hurt. The set was quickly repaired and will not impact tonight’s show. We’re looking forward to celebrating our nominees on this exciting night,” according to a statement from the Academy.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, which first reported the news, the large prop fell over and crushed a nearby camera. It also reportedly made a loud sound as it tore a curtain.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars by the Numbers

Host Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly working on a skit, but was offstage at the time of the incident.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here.