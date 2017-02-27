Middle Eastern Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo Praises Diversity at the Oscars: 'It's Getting Better and Better'

A year after a ceremony marred by controversy over the lack of diverse nominees, actress Shohreh Aghdashloo says she’s pleased with the representation at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Aghdashloo – who was born in Iran – tells PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the Los Angeles red carpet, “Tonight, looking at the red carpet and all the beautiful shades of brown, black and white. It looks gorgeous.”

“It looks like a tapestry of the mid-century and it’s getting better and better,” the 64-year-old adds.

She says that the “reflection” of diversity on the silver screen “wasn’t enough” before. “It was up to the producers to reflect this and now they’re doing it,” she says.

Aghdashloo also praises her own show – The Expanse – for including characters of varied gender, ethnicity and age. “In terms of diversity, it’s the most diversified show I’ve ever seen,” she says.

2017 marks the first time in the Academy’s history that black actors have been nominated in every acting category — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress — at the same time.

Films like Fences, Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Lion all figured prominently in this year’s nominations — and each scored a Best Picture nod. All feature diverse casts and crews, and have found critical acclaim as well as box-office success last year.

In addition, several of the nominees in other categories are from the Middle East – including some of the countries named in President Trump’s travel ban.

