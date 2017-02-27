Scarlett Johansson Vows to Keep Getting Political: ‘I Don’t Plan on Not Using My Voice Any Time Soon’

Scarlett Johansson‘s political activism has made headlines in recent weeks after Donald Trump’s election. Immediately after the Inauguration, Johansson was a headline speaker at the Women’s March on Washington, where she pledged support to Planned Parenthood.

And Johansson vows to keep getting political.

“I don’t plan on not using my voice any time soon,” Johansson told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the red carpet ahead of the 2017 Oscars. “I’ve always been politically active. My parents … my grandmother always encouraged us to be involved.”

Johansson, who attended the event with her agent, also acknowledged critics who have slammed celebrities for getting what they consider to be overly political after the election.

“You put yourself kinda out there and people will have something to say about it, and that’s OK,” she said.

However, Johansson doesn’t plan to ditch Hollywood for Washington any time soon. The actress, who was presenting at the Oscars, admitted that she was awestruck during rehearsals the day before the big show.

“Yesterday we had the rehearsal and I got to walk out on that big stage,” she said. “Makes you remember what you love about your job, the magic of your job.”

