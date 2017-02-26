Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Yuk It Up While Amy Adams and Her Daughter Give ‘Good Vibes’ at Oscars Rehearsals

“Walk, walk, walk,” Jennifer Aniston says softly to herself, as she practices moving to the mic onstage at Oscars rehearsals Saturday afternoon.

With blue jeans cuffed above sparkly sling-back heels, the bespectacled star is relaxed but focused as she tries out the lines she’ll deliver from the Dolby stage at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, presenter duo and BFFs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone soon up the goofball game. “Oh jeez!” says Stone when she realizes the microphone is on and her words are echoing throughout the auditorium.

“Hot mic!” Gosling says, leaning into it, before Stone playfully follows suit with a tongue-twister inside-joke word: “Sibilance!”

Easy-going and casual — Stone in jeans and hair pulled back loosely and Gosling ruggedly handsome in a baseball cap — the La La Land stars nail their rehearsal after a few minutes. Once they make their way off-stage and into the wings, the pair hug each other goodbye.

The Saturday afternoon Oscars rehearsal is starry, but low-key, with stagehands, cameramen, actor stand-ins and production crew coming and going on stage at any given time.

At one point, last year’s Best Actress winner Brie Larson, in loafers, jeans and an ACLU shirt, fumbles as she tries to unseal the mock-winner’s envelope. “What a sticker you put on these!” she says. Later, presenter Chris Evans, in black jeans and a baseball cap, spots his photo on an orchestra seat placard and says, “I’m right there!”, while Dakota Johnson (who will present with Jamie Dornan) surveys the orchestra and notes, “Oh my god, I’m in the corner!”

Perhaps the most adorable moment, however, is when presenter Amy Adams shows up with her young daughter, Aviana, who sits in the front row to watch mom rehearse.

Wearing matching sweatshirts with “Good Vibes Only” written across the front, the two exchange big smiles when Adams is onstage. Feigning a double-chin, the Arrival star quips about raising the microphone height to hide it. “So silly!” she says about the joke, and smiles towards her daughter.

Once Adams has her lines down, she gestures to Aviana to come up on stage. As the 6-year-old makes her way up the stairs, she briefly stumbles. Without missing a beat, Adams gives a nod to that other time someone took a spill on those stairs: “Her and Jennifer Lawrence!”

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!