Amy Adams and Dwayne Johnson to Present at 2017 Oscars

Though they didn’t pick up acting noms this year, Amy Adams and Dwayne Johnson will be attending the Academy Awards as presenters.

The third slate of presenters for the Feb. 26 telecast was announced on Thursday, and 11 more stars were invited to read the winners’ names.

Included in the line-up are Rogue One‘s Riz Ahmed and Felicity Jones, along with John Cho, Leslie Mann and David Oyelowo.

La La Land star and this year’s best actress nominee Emma Stone will be taking the stage, as will Janelle Monáe, who stars in two Oscar-nominated films, Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Rounding out the latest list of presenters are Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron.

Earlier this month, the Academy announced the first group comprised of Halle Berry, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander, who all took home Oscars last year, were also previously announced as presenters.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.