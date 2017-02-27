8 Oscar Moments Between Famous Friends That Gave Us Serious FOMO

We’re patiently waiting on our invitation to join these Hollywood squads

By @lydsprice

JUST FOR KICKS 

Jeremy Renner teased his Avengers costar Chris Evans as he posed for the cameras. 

IN YOUR FACE 

Jackie Chan and his panda pals had a heart-to-heart with Taraji P. Henson. 

LOVE TO LAUGH 

Andrew Garfield shared a laugh with Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome. 

LET ME TAKE A SELFIE 

Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert and Best Director nominee Barry Jenkins were picture perfect. 

POW WOW 

Taraji P. Henson chit chatted with Pharrell Wiliams and Mimi Valdes. 

ALWAYS & FOREVER 

Longtime besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps held hands as they walked the carpet. 

SCENE-STEALERS 

Andrew Garfield got on young star Sunny Pawar's level for a pic. 

SIGHT SEEING 

Nominess Casey Affleck and Jeff Bridges united in awe as they took their seats. 

