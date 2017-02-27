Lin-Manuel Miranda Raps During Moana Performance After The Rock Jokes, 'They Don't Want Me to Sing'
8 Oscar Moments Between Famous Friends That Gave Us Serious FOMO
We’re patiently waiting on our invitation to join these Hollywood squads
1 of 8
JUST FOR KICKS
Jeremy Renner teased his Avengers costar Chris Evans as he posed for the cameras.
2 of 8
IN YOUR FACE
Jackie Chan and his panda pals had a heart-to-heart with Taraji P. Henson.
3 of 8
LOVE TO LAUGH
Andrew Garfield shared a laugh with Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome.
4 of 8
LET ME TAKE A SELFIE
Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert and Best Director nominee Barry Jenkins were picture perfect.
5 of 8
POW WOW
Taraji P. Henson chit chatted with Pharrell Wiliams and Mimi Valdes.
6 of 8
ALWAYS & FOREVER
Longtime besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps held hands as they walked the carpet.
7 of 8
SCENE-STEALERS
Andrew Garfield got on young star Sunny Pawar's level for a pic.
8 of 8
SIGHT SEEING
Nominess Casey Affleck and Jeff Bridges united in awe as they took their seats.
