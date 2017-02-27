Times Three! Pharrell Breaks Silence on Triplets to Accept Adorable Gifts on the Red Carpet

Talk about a warm welcome!

Ryan Seacrest ended his interview with Pharrell Williams during the 89th Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday with a special surprise: three adorable gifts for the singer’s new additions.

“Keeping with the theme of Hidden Figures, I know you have some new additions to your family. We had these made specifically for you,” Seacrest said before presenting the new dad with three crocheted rockets. “Sheila Ortiz made these.”

“Wow!” quips Pharrell, 43. “This is so cool. This is the coolest thing I’ve ever been given on a red carpet before.”

It’s the first time Pharrell has commented on his new additions — triplets! — whom he welcomed with wife Helen Lasichanh in early January.

The couple, who are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer, were married in October 2013.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep told PEOPLE when news of the births broke late last month.

Hidden Figures, which Pharrell both produced and co-composed, is up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.