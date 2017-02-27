Justin Timberlake Gets Hollywood Stars Dancing as He Opens Oscars with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’

Before host host Jimmy Kimmel even took the stage at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night, the audience at the Dolby Theatre was on their feet – and groovin’ to the beat.

Justin Timberlake kicked off the festivities, leading a parade of dancers toward the stage as he crooned his Oscar-nominated hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls.

As he marched down the aisle, Timberlake was flanked by exquisitely dressed men and women, who got the crowd moving along to the song with their choreography.

Timberlake stopped halfway through once he reached the stage, telling the gathered stars, “Hollywood, you look so lovely tonight but do you feel lovely tonight?”

He then transitioned to a brief cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” before returning to the audience to dance with other celebrities and wife Jessica Biel.

Timberlake then introduced host Jimmy Kimmel, who joked about the boy band vet’s opening number: “On your behalf, I really hope the other guys from NSYNC were watching that performance because if they were, I think there’s a really good chance they’re going to let you back in the band. I do. Thank you very much Justin.”

Ahead of the show, Biel told reporters on the red carpet of Timberlake’s performance, “It’s exciting when your partner is doing something that they love. And honestly, I’m not worried about him. I’m worried about everybody else!”