Nicole Kidman Calls Lion a 'Love Story from Mothers to Children'

The true story behind the powerful Oscar hopeful Lion is universally captivating — but resonates particularly with mothers and children, says star Nicole Kidman.

Speaking to Robin Roberts during ABC’s official Academy Award pre-show on Sunday, the actress opened up about starring alongside Dev Patel as Saroo Brierley‘s adoptive mom, Sue, a role which earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

“I think it’s a love story from mothers to children, because I think it’s about finding home,” said Kidman, 49. “Sometimes you find mothering in many different places: birth mothers, adopted mothers, foster mothers, people that just love mothering other people — this film resonates deeply because of that.”

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

The film is inspired by Saroo’s memoir, which documents the years after he was separated from his birth parents in India and then adopted by Sue and her husband John, an Australian couple. As an adult, he scoured Google Maps to find his small hometown, and was eventually reunited with his birth family.

Saroo, Sue and John are all in attendance at Sunday’s award show, and Kidman gushed that the whole family is “kind of just really having a Hollywood moment.”

“Then we’ll all go back to Australia and settle down again!” she added with a laugh.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

“You never know with films, but I have the philosophy that you go in and you do your best,” reflected Kidman. “You try and you give it your all and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and sometimes it connects, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s our artistic life.”

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.