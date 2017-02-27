MOONLIGHT WINNING BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

After winning Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney gave an emotional, inspirational acceptance speech that touched on the obstacles they overcame to tell this story. "I told my students that I teach sometimes be in love with the process, not the result but I really wanted this result because a bajillion people are watching," Jenkins said. "And all you people out there who feel like there's no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back and over the next four years we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you."