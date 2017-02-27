From JT's Dance Party to That Crazy Ending: 11 Oscars Moments We Cannot Stop Talking About
From Justin Timberlake’s opening dance party to the shocking final mix-up, these are the Oscars moments we’re still obsessed with
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S OPENING DANCE PARTY
Why settle for a standard opening monologue when you can kick off the night with a full-scale, theater-wide dance party, starring Justin Timberlake singing the catchiest song of the summer? Honestly, we'd be happy to watch Dev Patel and his adorable mother dance all night long.
JIMMY KIMMEL'S PULL-NO-PUNCHES MONOLOGUE
Nobody was safe from the night's host, who took shots at everyone from President Trump to Justin Timberlake in his opening monologue. Of course, in true Kimmel fashion, the worst burns were saved for his nemesis, Matt Damon. "Matt, as you probably know, could have starred in Manchester by the Sea, he was the producer, it’s nominated for six Oscars, including lead actor," Kimmel joked. "He could have taken that lead actor part for himself but he didn’t. He gave that role to Casey Affleck, his childhood friend. He handed what turned out to be an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead."
MAHERSHALA ALI WINNING BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR …
… and made history in the process, becoming the first Muslim actor to win the category. It's hard to decide what the best part of his speech was: his genuine overwhelming emotion, him dedicating his award to his teachers or the way the whole room melted when he revealed that he and his wife welcomed a daughter four days ago.
KATHERINE JOHNSON GETTING A STANDING OVATION
The 98-year-old mathematician who inspired Hidden Figures earned perhaps the biggest reception of the night — seriously, it was bigger than Meryl's — when she joined Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer onstage, and reminded us all about the incredible true story behind the film.
CANDY RAINING DOWN ON THE CROWD
Having candy gently float down into our hands whenever we wish for it is our lifelong dream.
VIOLA DAVIS WINNING BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
And if you managed to make it through her powerful, gorgeous acceptance speech without tearing up even a little bit, well, you might be a robot. " I became an artist and thank god I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life," she said. (We're grateful she did too.)
THE TOUR GROUP CRASHING THE OSCARS
The only thing cooler than seeing that couple be "married" by Denzel Washington is knowing that nobody is able to keep their cool in front of Ryan Gosling.
SUNNY PAWAR RECREATING THE LION KING WITH JIMMY KIMMEL
And in that moment, ovaries all over the world exploded. (How is it possible for a human being to be so cute?)
MOONLIGHT WINNING BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
After winning Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney gave an emotional, inspirational acceptance speech that touched on the obstacles they overcame to tell this story. "I told my students that I teach sometimes be in love with the process, not the result but I really wanted this result because a bajillion people are watching," Jenkins said. "And all you people out there who feel like there's no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back and over the next four years we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you."
EMMA STONE WINNING BEST ACTRESS
Everyone's dream best friend took home one of the night's top prizes when she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her singing, dancing and scene-stealing performance in La La Land. "I realize a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity and so I want to thank Damien Chazelle for the opportunity to be a part of a project that was so special and once in a life time," she said, shouting out the members of the crew, her friends, and family, and promising to "hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my body."
THE BEST PICTURE MIX-UP
After Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture — and after the producers of the film got part of the way through their speeches — everyone onstage, in the audience and at home was shocked when it was revealed that the actual Best Picture winner was Moonlight. (Beatty had read the card for the Best Actress winner, instead of Best Picture.) "I knew I would screw this show up, I really did," Kimmel joked at the end of the night.
Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins on Best Picture Mix-Up: 'Things Just Happen'