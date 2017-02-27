Moana Star Auli'i Cravalho Talks Representing 'Amazing' Hawaiian Culture

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho is opening up about her breakout role in the Oscar-nominated Disney movie — and the importance of representing Hawaiian culture.

The 16-year-old spoke about the animated film to PEOPLE as she graced the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

“Moana is inspired by all of Polynesia, the entire Polynesian culture,” Cravalho said of the film. “I’m very honored to be a part of it.”

She added: “It’s about time everyone knew just how amazing we were.”

Cravalho is slated to perform the Disney movie’s Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” during the ceremony.

Cravalho said she hopes Moana snags an award on Sunday — “I might be a little biased,” she told PEOPLE. But the teen noted that she is also rooting for music from La La Land and Hidden Figures to win big.

Moana is also nominated for Best Animated Film Feature.

