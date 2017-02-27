Cue Sister Sledge!

Mick Jagger ruled the dance floor at the famed Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles on Sunday night and into the early hours on Monday morning, an insider tells PEOPLE.

The father of eight was joined by three of his children with ex Jerry Hall: Georgia May Jagger, 25, James Jagger, 31, and Elizabeth Jagger, 32.

The foursome were the life of the party, having a blast together before posing for a family portrait in Mark Seliger’s Instagram photo booth.

Hall was also in attendance with her husband, media mogul Rupert Murdoch. She and Jagger – who have kept things friendly in the decades since their split – even posed for a photo together.

In December, Jagger became a new dad, once again, welcoming son Deveraux Jagger with ballerina Melanie Hamrick.

The Jagger brood keeps growing in number: the iconic rocker also has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.