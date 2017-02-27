‘Highly Overrated’ Meryl Streep Gets Standing Ovation at Oscars After Being Slammed by Trump

Meryl Streep received a standing ovation from the audience at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Streep — who received her 20th Oscar nomination for her leading role in Florence Foster Jenkins and was called “highly overrated” by President Donald Trump — earned a raucous round of applause during the show’s opener when host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience to applaud her.

Kimmel took a jab at President Trump during his opening monologue in defense of Streep.

“We’re also here to honor the actors who seem great, but actually really aren’t. And of all the ‘great actors’ here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances,” Kimmel deadpanned.

“From her mediocre early work in the Dear Hunter and Out of Africa to her underwhelming performances in Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice, Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 film over the course of her lackluster career. This is Meryl’s 20th Oscar nomination.”

“Meryl, stand up if you would. Everybody, please join me in giving her a totally under deserved round of applause, will you?” Kimmel continued.

“The highly-overrated Meryl Streep, everyone,” Kimmel said, and jabbed at First Lady Ivanka Trump, “Nice dress tonight. Is that an Ivanka?”

After Streep took aim at Trump in a fiery Golden Globes speech in January, Trump took to Twitter and criticized Streep. “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!” he tweeted.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.