Oscars 2017: Bill Paxton, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Honored in Touching In Memoriam Tribute

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Bill Paxton were just three of many late actors who were both celebrated and honored at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

Jennifer Aniston introduced the segment, and got choked up with tears while paying a special tribute to Paxton, who died earlier on Sunday and was not included in the video montage.

While photos and clips played on the screen, Grammy- and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles performed a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” Following Bareilles’ In Memoriam performance, the Academy featured an extended photo gallery of more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives on Oscar.com.

Noticeably absent from the montage was actor Garry Shandling, who died last March.

Just hours before the awards show kicked off, PEOPLE confirmed that Paxton passed away at the age of 61 due to complications from surgery.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.