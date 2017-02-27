Mel Gibson Reveals First Picture of Newborn Son Lars – Dressed in a Miniature Tux!

He’s only 5 weeks old, but Mel Gibson‘s son Lars Gerard is ready for his first red carpet.

During an on-camera red carpet interview with Channel 9’s Richard Wilkins at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the actor revealed the very first photo of his newborn, whom he welcomed last month with his girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross.

“He’s great — he’s got a little tux on!” gushed Ross when asked how Lars, her first child and Gibson’s ninth, is doing.

“I’ve got to show you this picture. It’s killer,” said Gibson, 61, grabbing his cell phone and pulling up an adorable photo of his son wearing a pint-sized tuxedo. “This cracks me up. Lars is wearing a tux!”

The couple was in attendance to support Hacksaw Ridge, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Gibson. The movie took home two statuettes: one for best film editing, and one for best sound mixing.

The win was veteran sound mixer Kevin O’Connell’s first after 21 total nominations — until Sunday, he was the most-nominated person in Oscars history without a victory.

“Thank you so much, I can’t even tell you want this means to me,” said O’Connell while accepting the award. “This means so much, I can’t even tell you. Mel Gibson, thank you for taking us on this journey with you.”