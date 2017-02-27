Date Night! Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Step Out for Oscars Five Weeks After Welcoming Son Lars

No sign of sleep deprivation here!

New parents Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross walked the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards, looking radiant just five weeks after Ross gave birth to her first — and Gibson’s ninth — child, son Lars Gerard.

Gibson looked dapper in a traditional tux while Ross opted for a powder blue strapless gown and coordinating clutch.

The couple is in attendance to support Hacksaw Ridge, which is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Gibson — both accolades of which the Hollywood veteran took home in 1996 for Braveheart.

Although little Lars didn’t join his parents for Sunday’s ceremony, he was present the day his dad, 61, learned of Hacksaw Ridge‘s Oscar nods — just four days after his son’s birth.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!” the actor and director said in a statement. “This is a truly wonderful honor.”

Ross and Gibson appeared at the Golden Globes together on Jan. 8, just 12 days before Lars was born. Ross dazzled in a floor-length silver gown with drop waistline, supporting Gibson as Hacksaw Ridge was honored with three nominations.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source told PEOPLE of Gibson and Ross’ baby boy shortly following his arrival. “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”