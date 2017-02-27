Ryan Gosling, Jeff Bridges, Emma Stone and More Read Hilarious Mean Tweets at Oscars

It’s Mean Tweets: Oscars edition!

Jimmy Kimmel brought his beloved mean tweets segment from his late night show to the Academy Awards on Sunday night — and it did not disappoint. Oscar favorites Ryan Gosling, Jeff Bridges, Felicity Jones, Emma Stone and more were subjected to the Internet’s harshest criticisms.

Samuel L. Jackson was among the first to read from one of his critics: “Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face.”

His response? “Yes I do.”

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

Gosling, who is no stranger to participating in the sketch, was criticized for his “kind eyes.”

“Oh look at me…I’m Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes,” he read. “Go f— yourself Ryan Gosling.”

“Emma Stone looks like a crack w— in every role she plays,” stated one tweet directed at the La La Land actress.

One Twitter user went as far as to question Bridge’s pant-wearing habits. “I think Jeff Bridges wears pants a lot less than we all think he does.” (Bridges agreed.)

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $1?!



And while Miles Teller was told he looks like “a guy who would request ‘Gangnam Style’ at a wedding,” Eddie Redmayne was told his looks make one Twitter user “vomit.”

“Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinking guts you make me vomit you’re the scum between my toes,” read the tweet.