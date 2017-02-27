Matt Damon Fears Oscars Host — and Faux-Nemesis — Jimmy Kimmel: ‘It’s Going to Be Ugly’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are perhaps the most iconic frenemies in Hollywood history, and now their hilariously bitter rivalry will play out live at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The late night star will clearly have the upper hand, given his capacity as the Oscars emcee. In fact, he already took the first shot on Thursday when he defaced Damon’s seat marker with a mustache.

On the red carpet immediately prior to the broadcast, Damon admitted that he’s bracing himself for a rough evening at the hands of his (faux) nemesis.

RELATED VIDEO: The 2017 Oscar Nominees, By the Numbers

“I’m a member of the Academy so I think I’ll definitely make it into the theater, but I don’t know what he’s going have in store for me,” he told E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest. “It’s going to be ugly.”

Asked by ABC red carpet host Michael Strahan if he has any plans to avoid Kimmel’s ire, Damon deadpanned, “I don’t know, he’s talentless himself, but unfortunately he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him.

“So I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight, it’s going to be a little rough,” he added with a laugh.

Less than an hour before showtime, Kimmel proved that statement true when he posted a faux-ominous Twitter pic of himself watching Damon onscreen outside the show, captioning the image “dead man walking the red carpet.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

“We’ve tried a lot of couples therapy,” Damon also joked to E! — although apparently it hasn’t worked.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!