Oscars Accountant Tweets Red Carpet Selfie After Her Firm Claims Responsibility for Best Picture Chaos

One of the Oscars accountants tasked with handling the winners envelopes has returned to social media after the major Big Picture mix-up at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony, posting a selfie with Michael Strahan and colleague Brian Cullinan.

PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Martha Ruiz did not address the blunder, writing simply of the photo from outside of the Dolby Theatre, “On the Red Carpet…..”

PwC, the accounting firm that counts and delivers the winning Oscars envelopes, has publicly taken the blame for the incident in which La La Land was called as the Best Picture winner over the actual honoree, Moonlight.

A statement from PwC to PEOPLE read: “We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation,” the statement concluded.

Ruiz became Oscars balloting co-leader in 2015, according to a PwC release. Ahead of the show, she and other co-leader Cullinan asserted that the envelope process was streamlined, with the latter even assuring Inside Edition, “We’re not nervous.”

Cullinan has yet to publicly respond to the debacle.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner after being incorrectly handed the envelope that indicated the film’s star Emma Stone as the Best Actress victor. It took over a minute and a half before show producers entered the stage to interrupt the La La Land acceptance speeches, and it wasn’t until over two minutes later that the musical’s producer Jordan Horowitz took the mic to announce the mistake.