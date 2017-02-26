Lucas Hedges, 20, Gushes That Attending the Oscars as a Nominee Is ‘Out of a Fairytale’

At just 20 years old, Lucas Hedges is the youngest acting nominee among the 2017 Oscar hopefuls. Still, he’s been preparing for his big Academy Award red carpet moment for more than a decade.

“My dad was nominated for an Oscar 13 years ago and I came with him as his plus-one,” he told Ryan Seacrest during the E! pre-show red carpet broadcast. Hedges’ father, Peter Hedges, scored a Best Adapted Screenplay nod in 2002 for About a Boy.

“Oscars were our Super Bowl,” he continues with a smile. “To be here is really kind of out of a fairytale.”

While his dad lost out to Ronald Harwood for The Pianist that year, perhaps the younger Hedges’ performance in Manchester by the Sea will nab a golden statue for the family mantle.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

In January, Hedges told PEOPLE about the big moment when he learned he was up for a nomination.

RELATED VIDEO: If Lucas Hedges Wasn’t an Actor What Would He Do?

“I was just lying in bed when I found out,” he said. “I jumped out of bed screaming, ‘Mom, Dad I was nominated!’ ”

As expected, the moment proved extremely emotional for both of his parents — but especially for his film industry father. “My dad hopped out of the shower and put some clothes on soaking wet and just started crying.”

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!