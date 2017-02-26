You'll Never Guess Oscar Nominee Lucas Hedges' Backup Career If Acting Doesn't 'Work Out'

Things are going pretty well for 20-year-old Lucas Hedges – he’s this year’s youngest Oscar nominee – but he’s totally prepared to take a different career path if his foray into acting goes awry.

“If this didn’t work out for me, there was a time in my life when I really would’ve wanted to be a squash player,” the Manchester By the Sea star – who is up for Best Supporting Actor – tells PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network host Lola Ogunnaike on the red carpet, Sunday.

He continues, “But I don’t know if that time really exists anymore. The one thing I can really compare this to is when I came back from behind and won this massive tournament when I was like 12 years old. It was the best day of my life and something about today feels kinda like that. Similarly triumphant.”

In Manchester, Hedges stars as a young man who is under the care of his uncle after his father’s sudden death. Sunday marks his first-ever Oscar nomination.

“I actually think I’m getting pretty good at it,” Hedges says of tackling awards season. “I don’t know if I’m taking it all in, but I can tell you I’m really enjoying myself – which may be a sign that I’m just taking it all in.”

Still, he admits to being star struck: “The craziest thing is seeing all the other actors and that’s what gets me so excited, is to see how beautiful everyone is. Like Ruth Negga is stunning in this gorgeous red dress.

Ogunnaike teases, “Are you going to hit on her?”

“I don’t know if I have enough confidence to do that,” Hedges says of the Loving actress. “I’d probably just get really nervous and say something stupid.”

