Lin-Manuel Miranda's Mother Joins Him on the Oscars Red Carpet: 'I Knew He Would Be Here One Day'

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s No. 1 supporter has been in his fan club for a long time. Thirty-seven years, to be exact.

The actor – who is up for an EGOT at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday – brought his mother, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, as his date for the big night.

Speaking to PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the red carpet, Towns-Miranda gushes of her son, “From the time he was tiny, he was really special.”

“I knew that he would be here one day and I told him, ‘I’m gonna be with you,’ ” she adds.

Miranda, 37, is nominated for his Moana song “How Far I’ll Go.”

He previously discussed having his mother’s support during an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, saying, “I remember my mom – as a kid – saying, ‘When you get nominated for an Oscar, I’m your date.’ That’s such a pie-in-the-sky thing to say.”

“But she sort of always believed, I think she believed even before I did, so I’m thrilled to get to keep that promise,” he said.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday,Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!