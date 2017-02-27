La La Land Producer Who Revealed Mixup Sends 'Much Love' to Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins After Oscars Flub

There’s no negativity between the people behind Moonlight and La La Land.

It was perhaps the biggest flub in the history of the Academy Awards when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly called La La Land as the winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture Sunday night — the honor actually belonged to Moonlight. However, Barry Jenkins, the director behind the coming-of-age tale, praised La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz for his determination to make things right.

“Jordan Horowitz. Wow. I’m slipping slowly into reflection, perspective,” Jenkins tweeted after the awards show. “Much respect to that dude.”

Horowitz responded to the director with a heart emoji, tweeting, “Thank you, Barry. Congratulations and much love.”

Thank you, Barry. Congratulations and much love. ❤ https://t.co/BSwk9T6Si4 — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) February 27, 2017

It was Horowitz who consistently made the shocking announcement after the cast of the musical took to the stage to accept the award.

“No. There’s been a mistake,” he said. “Moonlight, you guys won best picture …This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

He then held up the envelope to show shocked viewers the movie title on the card. The incident left nominees and viewers stunned, with many wondering how such a mistake could happen.

Beatty, 79, later explained: “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you [the audience]. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

One of the two printed envelopes for Best Actress apparently ended up in Beatty’s hands as he went to present the Best Picture award. Confused, Beatty looked to his co-presenter Dunaway, 76, for help, and she ended up announcing La La Land.

The musical’s cast and crew were in the middle of their acceptance speeches when accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers took the stage to reveal the mistake — the biggest error at the live telecast in recent history.

All ended well, though, with Jenkins giving a passionate acceptance speech on stage alongside the Moonlight cast. Mahershala Ali, who took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor, later praised Horowitz in a post-show interview with ABC.

“Such a great guy. Such a generous guy,” Ali said. “Of course he was the one who said, ‘Oh, we didn’t win? Bring them up here.’ “