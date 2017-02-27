People

Oscars 2017
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party After Travels Apart

By @lekimble

Posted on

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom were reunited at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday after weeks of jet-setting travels apart.

The couple continued their tradition of only posing together inside events, and cozied up for the camera – Perry in a shimmering, bronze gown and still sporting her platinum locks and Bloom in a dapper black tux.

Perry, 32, arrived to the soirée without her 40-year-old partner, instead posing on the carpet solo and with pal Derek Blasberg.

Awards season is of particular significance for Perry and Bloom: they first hit it off at a Golden Globes bash in January of 2016, and have been inseparable ever since.

The new year has taken both stars overseas though, with Bloom just returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher.

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $1?!


Perry’s been busy promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards.