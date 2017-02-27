Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party After Travels Apart

Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom were reunited at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday after weeks of jet-setting travels apart.

The couple continued their tradition of only posing together inside events, and cozied up for the camera – Perry in a shimmering, bronze gown and still sporting her platinum locks and Bloom in a dapper black tux.

Perry, 32, arrived to the soirée without her 40-year-old partner, instead posing on the carpet solo and with pal Derek Blasberg.

Awards season is of particular significance for Perry and Bloom: they first hit it off at a Golden Globes bash in January of 2016, and have been inseparable ever since.

The new year has taken both stars overseas though, with Bloom just returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher.

Perry’s been busy promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards.