Karlie Kloss – Who Is Dating Jared Kushner’s Brother – Shows ACLU Support with Blue Ribbon at Oscars

Supermodel Karlie Kloss joined the list of celebrities who wore a blue ribbon to Sunday night’s Academy Awards, signaling their support for the American Civil Liberties Union and the Constitution.

Kloss — the longtime girlfriend of White House adviser Jared Kusher‘s brother, Josh — walked the carpet without her boyfriend. She paired her ribbon with a white-on-white dress-and-cape combo and floral choker.

She wasn’t the only star on the carpet sporting the civil liberties symbol: Loving‘s Ruth Negga, a nominee this year for best actress, and Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda both stepped out with them.

The ACLU, which is at the forefront of several legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s administration, said in a statement to PEOPLE it is encouraging people to wear the ribbons in solidarity with “the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States.”

Negga’s stylist posted a photo of her ribbon on Instagram Sunday with the caption, “The accessory I’m most proud of.”

Kloss, who said she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, has been dating Josh for several years. Aside from her support of Clinton on election day, she has avoided making any statements about Trump or the Kushners.

Her blue ribbon is not the only recent public support for the ACLU, however.

Sarah Paulson shouted-out the group at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, saying in her acceptance speech, “Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU.”