Justin Timberlake Hopes to Win an Oscar to Share with His Son: 'It Really Fueled My Process'

If Justin Timberlake wins an Oscar tonight, we know who he’ll be dedicating it to: his son.

Speaking to Robin Roberts during ABC’s official Academy Award pre-show on Sunday, the singer opened up about the meaning behind “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” the Trolls soundtrack that earned him a nomination for best original song.

“You know, we had our son probably six months before and we were still in that new parent fog and this job came up,” said Timberlake, who welcomed his first child, son Silas Randall Timberlake, with wife Jessica Biel in April 2015. “And it just seemed like such a great opportunity — it felt serendipitous in a way.”

“I just said to myself: ‘What an opportunity to have something that even down the road I can share with him,’ ” added Timberlake, 36, quipping that most of his music isn’t exactly kid-appropriate.

“It felt like an opportunity to share the thing that inspires me the most as an artist with my son,” he added. “That’s the way I looked at it, and I think it just really fueled my process.”

And while Timberlake, wearing Tom Ford, seems cool as a cucumber as he gears up for his performance — the ceremony’s opening number! — Biel, 34, is eagerly anticipating the big moment.

“It’s exciting when your partner is doing something that they love,” said the actress. “And honestly, I’m not worried about him. I’m worried about everybody else!”

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.