Twitter Had Some Feelings About John Legend Performing That La La Land Oscars Medley

No, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did not perform their infectious La La Land songs at the 89th Academy Awards. But costar and professional singer John Legend did.
The musician stepped in for the actors and performed both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars”, which nabbed the Best Original Song Oscar.
Legend, who previously won an Oscar for his song “Glory” from Selma, channeled Gosling’s character Sebastian, playing the keys beautifully as background dancers recreated scenes including the floating in space number.
Social media was buzzing during and after Legend’s performance: many praised the star’s pipes, while others said how sad they were that Stone and Gosling did not take the microphones.
Others reminded everyone about Legend’s Arthur memes by posting a photo of the aardvark cartoon playing the piano.
In all, La La Land earned a total of 14 nominations, tying the all-time record set by All About Eve and Titanic.