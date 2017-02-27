Twitter Had Some Feelings About John Legend Performing That La La Land Oscars Medley

No, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did not perform their infectious La La Land songs at the 89th Academy Awards. But costar and professional singer John Legend did.

The musician stepped in for the actors and performed both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars”, which nabbed the Best Original Song Oscar.

Legend, who previously won an Oscar for his song “Glory” from Selma, channeled Gosling’s character Sebastian, playing the keys beautifully as background dancers recreated scenes including the floating in space number.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

RELATED VIDEO: The 2017 Oscar Nominees, By the Numbers

Social media was buzzing during and after Legend’s performance: many praised the star’s pipes, while others said how sad they were that Stone and Gosling did not take the microphones.

Still wish Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had gotten to sing with John Legend, but this was dreamy regardless. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gpuUISrBNd — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) February 27, 2017

I wanted to watch the oscars only because I wanted to see how Ryan and Emma sing at the #Oscars and appeared john legend?? 😫😫😫 — Franki Llamoca (@SolMaria1294) February 27, 2017

John Legend is butchering these songs it would've been so much better to hear Gosling and Stone sing #Oscars2017 — Shabba Ranks (@HustlaOfCulture) February 27, 2017

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Best #Oscars decision was to have John Legend sing the #LaLaLand songs (and to combine 'em). 2nd best decision: everything @auliicravalho — Clare Roth (@ClareAliceRoth) February 27, 2017

John Legend out here proving he could've played both roles and put Emma and Ryan out of a job. — Luby's® Bitch (@clayton_pherigo) February 27, 2017

JOHN LEGEND SHOULD'VE BEEN THE LEAD IN LA LA LAND. #Oscars — Bennett D. Bennett (@TheAcecapade) February 27, 2017

Imagine if La La Land had John Legend as the lead instead #fixed — StephaniePress (@stephanie_press) February 27, 2017

Member in la la land when john legend was the villain and ryan gosling saved jazz? #Oscars — Ross Compton (@19throsscompton) February 27, 2017

Others reminded everyone about Legend’s Arthur memes by posting a photo of the aardvark cartoon playing the piano.

John Legend performing at the Oscars (2017) pic.twitter.com/P6aZWsNJGM — KIARA MIA (@kiara_mia1) February 27, 2017

I hope you enjoyed my @LaLaLand performance at the #Oscars. Get my City of Stars/Audition Medley on @AppleMusic now https://t.co/RxWPN82Y24 pic.twitter.com/zspSG3xTTI — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2017

In all, La La Land earned a total of 14 nominations, tying the all-time record set by All About Eve and Titanic.