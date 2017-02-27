Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea
Tripping, Teasing and More: All the Ways Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon Picked on Each Other During the Oscars
The host and his faux nemesis continued to jokingly butt heads at the Academy Awards
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN JIMMY DOODLED ON MATT'S SEAT PLACEHOLDER
Ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the late-night host couldn't help but mess with his "nemesis" of 12 years. "Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon," Kimmel captioned an Instagram post that showed him drawing on the seat card of the Manchester by the Sea producer.
WHEN JIMMY STARED MATT DOWN ON THE CARPET
"I don't want the film to lose, I want him to lose," Kimmel previously told ABC News. Pre-show, he watched Damon on TV, captioning a Twitter pic, "Dead man walking the red carpet."
WHEN MATT SPOKE OUT ABOUT BEING JIMMY'S PUNCHLINE AT THE SHOW
Asked by ABC red carpet host Michael Strahan if he had any plans to avoid Kimmel's ire at the Oscars, Damon deadpanned, "I don't know, he's talentless himself, but unfortunately he's got an incredible group of writers who work for him … So I'm afraid, I think I'm in for it tonight, it's going to be a little rough," he added with a laugh.
WHEN JIMMY PULLED OUT HIS BEST ZINGERS IN HIS MONOLOGUE
"He's a selfish person. Those of you that have worked with him know this. But Matt did something very unselfish and I want to commend him for it," Kimmel said. "Matt, as you probably know, could have starred in Manchester by the Sea, he was the producer, it's nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor."
Kimmel continued: "He could have taken that lead actor part for himself but he didn't. He gave that role to Casey Affleck, his childhood friend. He handed what turned out to be an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, Dumb ass."
WHEN JIMMY INTRODUCED TOURISTS TO CASEY AFFLECK ... AND NOT DAMON
After participants of the city sightseeing tour were treated to a star-studded meet-and-greet and walk through the Dolby Theatre, Kimmel went ahead and introduced the group to Casey Affleck, who was sitting in front of Damon. "Ignore the jerk behind him," Kimmel said.
WHEN MATT TRIPPED JIMMY
Immediately after interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton creator's mom, Kimmel made his way down the aisle — and was tripped by his famous frenemy.
WHEN JIMMY 'FAWNED' OVER MATT'S ACTING SKILLS
"He shows me how he's able to hear words and repeat them back," said Kimmel, faux-fawning while watching Damon's performance in We Bought a Zoo (part of a running bit in which stars honored their favorite actors' work). But the jabs didn't end there: immediately after, Damon took the stage with Ben Affleck to announce the winner for Best Original Screenplay, and was not only introduced as "and guest" but was also played out by the orchestra whenever he'd attempt to talk. The conductor? Kimmel, of course!
