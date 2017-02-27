Tripping, Teasing and More: All the Ways Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon Picked on Each Other During the Oscars

WHEN JIMMY PULLED OUT HIS BEST ZINGERS IN HIS MONOLOGUE

"He's a selfish person. Those of you that have worked with him know this. But Matt did something very unselfish and I want to commend him for it," Kimmel said. "Matt, as you probably know, could have starred in Manchester by the Sea, he was the producer, it's nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor."

Kimmel continued: "He could have taken that lead actor part for himself but he didn't. He gave that role to Casey Affleck, his childhood friend. He handed what turned out to be an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, Dumb ass."