Jimmy Kimmel‘s running Matt Damon joke just got illustrated.

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, the late night host couldn’t help but mess with his nemesis of eleven years. “Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon,” Kimmel, 49, captioned his latest Instagram post that showed him drawing on the seat card of the Manchester by the Sea producer.

With devil horns, mustache, earrings and missing teeth, Damon practically transformed into another person, more like Matt Demon.

The comedian has already admitted he doesn’t want to see Damon win another Academy Award. “I don’t want the film to lose, I want him to lose,” Kimmel told ABC News. “I would like him to go home with nothing.”

In turn, the actor doesn’t wish the first-time Oscars host well. During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Damon said he has “extremely low expectations” for Kimmel’s hosting gig.

