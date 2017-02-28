Jimmy Kimmel on Oscar Gaffe: ‘Clyde Threw Bonnie Under the Bus’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Jimmy Kimmel is pointing fingers after Sunday’s Oscar gaffe (and it’s not looking good for Faye Dunaway).

In his Monday night monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian made several quips about the Academy Award’s now-infamous ending in which Dunaway — who reunited with her Bonnie and Clyde costar Warren Beatty to announce the final Oscar — seemingly ignored that the card said “Emma Stone” and announced La La Land as the winner. After a flurry of onstage confusion, Moonlight was announced as the winner instead.

“See what Warren did there?” said Kimmel of the moment when Beatty hesitated before handing the envelope to Dunaway. EW was given an advance copy of his monologue, taped earlier Monday. “He was confused, so he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. I have to be honest … it’s one of the slickest moves I’ve ever seen. So Faye Dunaway announces La La Land as best picture. Which made sense — it was the favorite to win. So the La La Land producers get up on stage, and a few of them — Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt and Fred Burger — gave speeches. So now I am sitting in the audience watching the speeches. The plan is for me to end the show from the audience, next to Matt Damon, who — make no mistake — whatever confusion there was about who won? Matt Damon lost. He was a loser. He is a loser.

“But we’re sitting there, and we notice some commotion going on, and Matt says, ‘I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong,’ which is unusual, but you figure, well, the host will go onstage and clear this up. And then I remember, oh I’m the host.”

Kimmel reassured his viewers that the mix-up was not a hoax. “As I walked off stage, people started to speculate that maybe I was pulling a prank. Which, trust me, if I had pulled a prank in that situation, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name in the envelope when they opened it. There would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon inside. It was not a prank. And by the way, the producers of La La Land were very gracious, on stage and off. They handled it very well. It was a very amicable custody arrangement. They didn’t even ask for visitation or anything.”

After the show, Kimmel said he met up with Beatty in the green room to collect more intel because “when you do a show like this, you aren’t just the host, you’re also the lead detective, the sheriff of the show.”

“For whatever reason, they have two of each envelope,” Kimmel said. “There’s a regular envelope and a backup envelope, just to make it more confusing. The accountants gave Warren the wrong card, and they apologized for it today. So it wasn’t Warren Beatty’s fault. And Faye Dunaway, she made quite a getaway. She read the wrong name and split. She got the hell out of there.”

Later on Sunday, Dunaway told Extra‘s Jerry Penacoli that she wasn’t “going to speak of” the snafu and directed attention to Beatty, instead. PEOPLE reported, meanwhile, that she had the “time of her life” at the Vanity Fair party.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weekdays at 11:35 a.m. ET on ABC.