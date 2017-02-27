Warren Beatty Apologizes for Biggest Oscar Upset in History: Why He and Faye Dunaway Called La La Land Instead of Moonlight
This year was Kimmel’s first time attending and hosting the awards ceremony
WHEN HE FIST BUMPED HIS DAUGHTER RIGHT BEFORE THE SHOW
It may have happened right before the Oscars, but Kimmel's turn as the show's host probably wouldn't have gone as smoothly without the support of his daughter (and good luck charm), Jane, pre-show.
WHEN HE GAVE HIS OPENING MONOLOGUE ...
… and addressed the star-studded audience while making a few jabs at Mel Gibson, Justin Timberlake, Matt Damon (of course) and Manchester by the Sea. Of the Best Picture contender, Kimmel was quick to sum up the film's cry-inducing vibe: "Customers who bought this movie [on Amazon] also purchased Zoloft."
WHEN HIS FEUD WITH MATT DAMON HIT A FEVER PITCH
The ongoing "feud" between the longtime friends continued on Oscars night — starting off in Kimmel's opening monologue: "When I first met Matt, I was the fat one." Kimmel also addressed the fact that Damon, a producer on Manchester by the Sea, gave up his lead role in the film to Casey Affleck. "He made a Chinese ponytail movie instead," said Kimmel of Damon's movie, The Great Wall.
WHEN HE MADE A SUBTLE DIG AT PRESIDENT TRUMP
His opening monologue may have been chock full of shade thrown at the Trump administration, but Kimmel's introduction of Cheryl Boone Isaacs — the President of the Academy — undeniably led to giggle fits in the Dolby Theatre. His intro: "A president that believes in both the arts and sciences."
WHEN HE SURPRISED THE AUDIENCE WITH BAGS OF CANDY
Kimmel knows what the people want: Twizzlers and Junior Mints, which just happened to come down from the ceiling via parachutes and onto the laps of Meryl Streep, Taraji P. Henson, Pharrell and more.
He followed up the surprise with doughnuts and cookies, delivered the same way. "It's like a horror movie," Kimmel joked. "Gluten is literally falling from the sky."
WHEN HE SURPRISED A GROUP OF TOURISTS AT THE OSCARS
Kimmel made the lives of a group of unsuspecting passengers on a sightseeing tour bus when he surprised them with a trip to the Oscars, where they got to shake hands with Ryan Gosling, hug Meryl Streep and take a selfie with Denzel Washington.
WHEN HE GAVE SUNNY PAWAR A LIFT MID-SHOW
In what can only be described as aww-dorable, Kimmel enlisted the pint-sized Lion actor to help recreate an iconic scene from The Lion King. And if that wasn't enough, the cute moment was made sweeter with another surprise candy parachute delivery. Be still, our hearts!
WHEN HE TWEETED PRESIDENT TRUMP
"We're two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn't tweeted at us once and I'm starting to get worried about him," said Kimmel, before sending out this message to POTUS: "Hey @realdonaldtrump u up?" and following up the tweet with "#merylsayshi."
WHEN HE GAVE US THE GIFT OF AN OSCARS-THEMED MEAN TWEETS
Celebs like Jeff Bridges, Emma Stone, Miles Teller and Ryan Gosling (among others) came together to read hilariously mean messages for Kimmel's Oscars-themed Mean Tweets.
WHEN HE HANDLED THE BEST PICTURE MIX-UP WITH CHARM
When La La Land was mistakenly awarded the Oscars' highest honor — an award that was eventually given to the cast and crew of Moonlight — Kimmel took to the stage to share his reaction.
"I blame Steve Harvey for this," said Kimmel, citing Harvey's mishap during the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. "I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I promise I'll never come back."
