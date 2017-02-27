Jim Parsons Documents Being Locked Out of His House Ahead of Oscars: ‘Off to an Auspicious Beginning’

Security at the Oscars is tight — even Jim Parsons can’t get on the red carpet without his ID!

The Hidden Figures actor, 43, took to Instagram to share why he hadn’t yet arrived at the Dolby Theatre: he forgot his ID and was locked out of his house.

“Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars… waiting on someone to get here and let me in,” he captioned a selfie of himself decked out in his tuxedo and bow tie. “Off to an auspicious beginning…!”

Why didn't I teach them how to work a lock on a door??? #oscarsupdate2017 #lockedout #soclosebutsofar #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

In case I arrive too late for photos, this one is for Annie Psaltaris and #isaia , a slightly better view of the tux, taken in happier times, before I was locked out and alone.. all of and hour and a half ago… #oscarsupdate2017 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

The Big Bang Theory star also shared a photo of his puzzled dogs staring at him from inside.

“Why didn’t I teach them how to work a lock on a door???” Parsons joked about his dogs.

To make sure the people behind his dapper ensemble got the credit they were due, Parsons posted a fuller picture of his outfit.

“In case I arrive too late for photos, this one is for Annie Psaltaris and #isaia , a slightly better view of the tux, taken in happier times, before I was locked out and alone.. all of and hour and a half ago…” he wrote.

Aaaaand we're off! Thank you, Todd and @melissamcneeley for saving my ass… #oscarsupdate2017 #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Finally, with the help of some friends, Parsons was on his way.

“Aaaaand we’re off!” he captioned a photo of himself getting into a black car. “Thank you, Todd and @melissamcneeley for saving my a—…”