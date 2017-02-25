Go Behind the Scenes of the Oscars’ Red Carpet with PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle

The Oscars are nearly here and that means that the red carpet has to be in tip-top shape before Hollywood’s A-list arrive. Luckily, we have a very special insider who can give us a behind-the-scenes look as to how it all comes together.

Jess Cagle, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director, Time Inc. Style & Entertainment Group, was on-hand on Saturday to do a run-through for ABC’s official Oscar pre-show, Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet. The pre-show, which is hosted by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, will feature Cagle as a contributor alongside Marie Claire‘s Nina Garcia and Vanity Fair‘s Krista Smith.

The 90-minute special will feature interviews with the nominees, presenters and performers arriving on the red carpet and will give viewers an ultimate insiders’ view of all the pre-show excitement. The fun will kick off at 7 p.m. ET before the Oscars begin at 8:30 p.m.

Arriving on the carpet, Cagle first met with his stand-in for the run-through. Although he was a little confused as to why the brunette woman was chosen as his stand-in.

“The resemblance is incredible,” she joked.

Then Cagle took us to look for his trailer behind the red carpet (aka, “the bowels of the Oscars”). After walking by Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan’s individual trailers — the latter of which everyone plans to cover in toilet paper after the show — Cagle found the trailer reserved for the contributors, who all have to share their getting-ready space.

“Nina Garcia, Krista Smith and Jess Cagle,” he said, reading the sign. “There’s going to be a huge three-way.”

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet airs on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Oscars themselves will air at 8:30 p.m. ET and The Oscars: All Access live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

