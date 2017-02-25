Jennifer Aniston and Meryl Streep Join Slate of Oscars Presenters

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

It’s last call for Oscar presenters, and Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Octavia Spencer are answering.

The three actors are among the final group of presenters to be announced for the 89th Academy Awards, which will take place Sunday evening in Hollywood.

Rounding out the lineup are Jason Bateman, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Dev Patel, Seth Rogen, Warren Beatty, and Vince Vaughn.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

RELATED VIDEO: Is an Oscar Really Only Worth $10?!

Several presenters are also nominees: Spencer for Hidden Figures (best supporting actress), Gosling for La La Land (best actor), and Patel for Lion (best supporting actor).

Previously announced presenters can be found here and here.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!