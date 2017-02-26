Jackie Chan Brings Two (Stuffed) Dates to the Oscars: ‘Wherever I Go, They Go!’

Jackie Chan boldly brought two dates to the Academy Awards on Sunday — but fortunately nobody seemed to mind.

The 62-year-old action star walked the red carpet with two longtime pals: a pair of stuffed animal pandas donning yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags.

While speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!, Chan called his companions his “two baby boys.”

“Wherever I go, they go,” he said, adding that they’ve met all the big movie stars of the night.

Chan really got into his furry friends, bowing ferociously at fans and waving his pandas at them as they chanted.

The Night Of and Rogue One star Riz Ahmed also got in on the panda love. He ran over to talk to Chan, and posed with him holding one of the pandas.

Chan also told Seacrest that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The action movie star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in November. Tom Hanks, Michelle Yeoh and Chris Tucker presented Chan with the award in the final presentation of the evening.

“I never thought I could get an Oscar,” the actor and martial artist said on the red carpet, estimating that he’s been part of 250 movies in his lifetime — but don’t ask Chan to name them. He admits that he can’t remember them all.

