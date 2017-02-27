Isabelle Huppert 'Never Had Any Reluctance' to Play Revenge-Seeking Rape Survivor in Elle

Isabelle Huppert, the French star of Elle, had no qualms playing a rape survivor seeking revenge in her first Oscar-nominated role.

“I never had any reluctance because I was able to see what I could call innocence in the character,” Huppert, 63, revealed to ABC on the red carpet on Sunday. “She does nothing wrong.”

Huppert, a respected actress in France, won a Golden Globe for her performance as Michèle, a successful video game developer who is raped in the very beginning of the film. She plots her revenge on her attacker, never seeking help and putting the onus for closure on herself.

“As the film goes by you understand why she does what she does,” Huppert said. “She has a quest about herself. She wants to understand where that violence comes from.”

Adds the actress, “She’s really going to find out who she is throughout that film.”