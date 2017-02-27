How the Star-Studded Oscar Viewing Parties (Including La La Land's Bash) Reacted to the Shocking Mix-Up

The biggest flub in Oscars history happened Sunday night — so how did the partygoers inside Lionsgate’s official La La Land Oscar viewing party react to the movie being mistakenly announced as best picture?

Much like the crowd inside the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, first there was celebration: The whole room at the Lionsgate party jumped up and cheered when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway first announced La La Land as the winner.

When it was revealed just seconds later that Moonlight actually won the award, the room was suddenly filled with shocked gasps. The disastrous flub truly became the talk of the night, with many partygoers in disbelief at what had happened.

And that wasn’t the only star-studded party where guests were stunned: At the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s viewing party and fundraiser in West Hollywood, the room erupted with applause when La La Land was believed to have won, followed swiftly by utter confusion. The room then fell into stunned silence as the Moonlight team took the stage to deliver their own acceptance speech.

Immediately after the snafu, Elton John took the stage and quipped: “Wow! Thank f— we didn’t have Warren Beatty do the auction.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list !

Despite the fiasco, the crowd at the Lionsgate bash still enjoyed the evening. Presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and held at Soho House West Hollywood, guests made the most of a La La Land-themed photo booth and a buffet of seafood, salad, veggies, cheese and crackers. Cookies and red velvet cupcakes were served for dessert, and Lionsgate movie trailers played on screens throughout the evening.

La La Land star Emma Stone, who won her first Academy Award for leading the cast of the Damien Chazelle modern musical, arrived at the party at around 12:30 a.m., sporting her ACLU ribbon pinned to a black blazer embellished with pearls.

When she was brought into the main party room, an emotional Stone, 28, embraced Chazelle, 32, and the two chatted while partygoers stopped to congratulate them. The actress took a few more photos with cast and crew members before leaving the party at around 12:40 a.m., Oscar in hand.

Chazelle, who took home the best director award for the film, also embraced with producer Jordan Horowitz. Chazelle was in good spirits despite the upset and was accompanied by his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton.

Also in attendance was Glee star Darren Criss, who posed with La La Land lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2017 Full Fashion Recap

Other partygoers included Vince Vaughn, Katharine McPhee and Mel Gibson.

Hacksaw Ridge director Gibson was accompanied by his girlfriend Rosalind Ross. The couple stood by their table for most of the evening, chatting and laughing with other guests, and Gibson was all smiles as he posed with Hacksaw Ridge producer Terry Benedict.

And at the end of the day, both La La Land and Moonlight handled the situation gracefully.

“I wanted to make sure that the right thing was done,” said La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz — who was the one to actually reveal the mix-up on stage Sunday — during a phone interview with Good Morning America on Monday morning.

“At that point, it was not about me,” added the filmmaker. “It was about making sure that Moonlight got the recognition it really deserves. Those guys are my friends and I wanted to make sure they had their moment.”