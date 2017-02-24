How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet Livestream on ABC

The Oscars are just days away, and if you can’t make the trip to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, you can still join in on all the red-carpet action.

The Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet, hosted by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC this Sunday. Additionally, from 7:30–8:30 p.m. ET, ABC will be the only telecast broadcasting live exclusively from the red carpet.

(Before that, be sure to check out PEOPLE’s Oscars preshow, PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live , starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network.)

On ABC, Roberts, Strahan and Spencer will be joined by special contributors Jess Cagle, editor-in-chief of PEOPLE and editorial director, Time Inc. Style & Entertainment Group, Marie Claire creative director and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia, and Vanity Fair West Coast executive editor Krista Smith.

Oscar fans living in select cities can watch the show on ABC.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider. Once you have signed in, watch at abc.com/watch-live or select “live TV” in the ABC app.

The show is available with a participating TV provider in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, as well as Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina and Fresno in California

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

DirecTV subscribers can also view the livestream in additional cities, including Albuquerque, Boston, Fort Smith/Fayetteville in Arkansas, Jackson in Mississippi, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas in California, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn in Maine, Savannah and West Palm Beach.

The special will feature interviews with all the stars on the carpet, and will give viewers the ultimate insiders’ view of all the pre-show excitement.

“The Oscar red carpet is the most exciting and unpredictable place in Hollywood — you never know what is going to happen” Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. “We are looking forward to this fast-paced, live, lead-in to one of the biggest global events on television.”

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!