All The Couples Giving Us Relationship Goals on the Oscars Red Carpet

Chrissy and John, Jessica and Justin and more Hollywood pairs are all kinds of adorable on film’s biggest night

JESSICA BIEL & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

The Best Original Song hopeful definitely isn't afraid of being in his wife's glamorous shadow. 

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND 

Before his performance, Legend proves he always has a shoulder for wife Teigen to smile on. 

LUCIANA & MATT DAMON 

Manchester by the Sea producer Damon is clearly already a winner with his wife on his arm in a flawless silver gown. 

JUDD APATOW & LESLIE MANN 

Apatow lets his wife steal the spotlight in her princess-worthy dress. 

TRUDIE STYLER & STING 

The Best Original Song nominee and his wife of more than 20 years are red carpet date pros. 

GINNIFER GOODWIN & JOSH DALLAS 

The Once Upon a Time costars and feal-life spouses look fairy-tale perfect. 

JESSICA & DAVID OYELOWO

The gorgeous couple lights up the carpet in his-and-hers looks. 

