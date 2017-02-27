All The Couples Giving Us Relationship Goals on the Oscars Red Carpet
Chrissy and John, Jessica and Justin and more Hollywood pairs are all kinds of adorable on film’s biggest night
Posted on
More
1 of 7
JESSICA BIEL & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
The Best Original Song hopeful definitely isn't afraid of being in his wife's glamorous shadow.
2 of 7
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
Before his performance, Legend proves he always has a shoulder for wife Teigen to smile on.
3 of 7
LUCIANA & MATT DAMON
Manchester by the Sea producer Damon is clearly already a winner with his wife on his arm in a flawless silver gown.
4 of 7
JUDD APATOW & LESLIE MANN
Apatow lets his wife steal the spotlight in her princess-worthy dress.
5 of 7
TRUDIE STYLER & STING
The Best Original Song nominee and his wife of more than 20 years are red carpet date pros.
6 of 7
GINNIFER GOODWIN & JOSH DALLAS
The Once Upon a Time costars and feal-life spouses look fairy-tale perfect.
7 of 7
JESSICA & DAVID OYELOWO
The gorgeous couple lights up the carpet in his-and-hers looks.
See Also
More
More
Isabelle Huppert 'Never Had Any Reluctance' to Play Revenge-Seeking Rape Survivor in Elle
Taraji P. Henson Pays Tribute to Hidden Figures 'Selfless Heroes' at Oscars: 'These Women Changed the Course of History'
Moms Make the Best Dates: All the Stars Who Brought Family to the Oscars