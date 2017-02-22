DEV PATEL

Patel was with the same friend who had coached him through his Lion audition nerves when he found out that he had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film. "I was with my best friend in India, and he was with me on my way to the audition for Garth [Davis]," he told Vulture. "And [back then] I was having, like, a panic attack in the car. And I was just crippled with fear, because I hate auditioning. And he was giving me a pep talk. Trying to get me to get the confidence to walk in the door and claim this role. [Now] we’re in India, having finished another film together, and I turn to him, having received this call and I’m on the verge of tears. I’ve just been nominated for an Oscar. And it was a beautiful kind of full-circle moment."