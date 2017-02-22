10 Oscar Hopefuls on How They Found Out About Their Nominations
Find out how Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and more stars heard the big news
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Timberlake received his first-ever Academy Award nomination for his Trolls song "Can't Stop The Feeling," and he had the perfect messenger to deliver the big news. "I was recovering from a late night at the studio so when I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife [Jessica Biel] broke the news to me which was even sweeter," he told Deadline shortly after the announcement. "We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I'm just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I've honestly been walking around today thinking, 'Did that happen?' Obviously it was a great year for [fellow songwriters] Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I'm having a pinch-yourself moment."
LUCAS HEDGES
"I was just lying in bed when I found out," the Best Supporting Actor nominee told PEOPLE. "I jumped out of bed screaming, 'Mom, Dad I was nominated!'" Added the Manchester by the Sea star, "My dad hopped out of the shower and put some clothes on soaking wet and just started crying. He was nominated for an Academy Award about 10 years ago [for writing About a Boy], too, so I’m the second generation. It’s awesome ... It's been probably the craziest morning of my life. The Oscars are the Holy Grail and for whatever crazy reason I can’t explain I got nominated — I don’t know how to explain it."
RYAN GOSLING
The Best Actor contender revealed to E! News that La La Land director Damien Chazelle first told him about his nomination while they were promoting their film in China. "It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien," he said. "He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people."
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Miranda will claim a coveted EGOT if his Moana track "How Far I'll Go" wins Best Original Song on Sunday. "I was on my lunch break from this movie I’m working on, and I was watching the Australian Open on delay from this morning. So I still don’t know whether Federer wins or not, but he’s doing really well," he joked to Entertainment Weekly about hearing the big news. "My phone vibrated off the table. I didn’t know the time because I’m in London, so I messed up. I didn’t know when the nominations were going to be announced because I can’t do math. It literally started buzzing off the table, and that’s when I found out."
NAOMIE HARRIS
The Moonlight Best Supporting Actress nominee confessed to the Associated Press that her nervous jitters kept her from actually watching the announcement broadcast. "When the announcements were made, I told everyone to turn them off because I couldn’t take the tension any more," she shared. "I was preparing myself for the worst, for not being nominated and thought 'I have to be ready, to be at peace with whatever happens, whether I’m nominated or not.'" Eventually, she told The Times, "My brother called to say I had been nominated."
ANDREW GARFIELD
Garfield is up for Best Actor for his role in Hacksaw Ridge. He told USA Today that he had checked Twitter for nomination news while rehearsing a play in London. "I came into the National Theatre canteen, got my little tuna salad and tried to figure out what was happening on Twitter. But before I could do it my agent was calling me. I thought, 'Why the (hell) is she calling me? She should know that the nominations were about to happen!' " he said. "I answered to say I can’t talk right now. But then she was screaming so I thought, 'Oh! Something good must have happened.' "
VIGGO MORTENSEN
The Captain Fantastic Best Actor candidate recalled finding out about his nomination on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was in northern New York on the Canadian border on the St. Lawrence river — I was visiting my dad ... he was sleeping," the actor said. "I was just sitting in the kitchen, I turned on the TV and watched." When asked whether he woke up his dad to tell him the news, Mortensen said "Nah, he's not good with that. I figured I'd tell him later."
DEV PATEL
Patel was with the same friend who had coached him through his Lion audition nerves when he found out that he had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film. "I was with my best friend in India, and he was with me on my way to the audition for Garth [Davis]," he told Vulture. "And [back then] I was having, like, a panic attack in the car. And I was just crippled with fear, because I hate auditioning. And he was giving me a pep talk. Trying to get me to get the confidence to walk in the door and claim this role. [Now] we’re in India, having finished another film together, and I turn to him, having received this call and I’m on the verge of tears. I’ve just been nominated for an Oscar. And it was a beautiful kind of full-circle moment."
ART PARKINSON
The 15-year-old voiced the lead role in Kubo and the Two Strings, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Visual Effects. He told BBC Radio Foyle about learning of the honors while at school. "I knew the nominations were coming out but when it got to break time, I just completely forgot," Parkinson said. "I was going from English class to my geography class and my teacher called me out and said: 'I've been looking for you' and told me the news ... It's a bit mental to be honest, it's very exciting."
MAHERSHALA ALI
"I just got up and started getting ready for work, and you know, figured that if there was something to tell me, then I would get a phone call, and if there wasn’t, then my phone would not go off, " the Best Supporting Actor nominee told Entertainment Weekly about the morning of the announcements. "But I was obviously aware, with Moonlight being recognized the way it has been. So once the phone started going off, I knew something positive happened."
