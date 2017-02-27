If Halle Berry could decide, she’d be awarding Ruth Negga the Best Actress Oscar at Sunday evening’s show.

Speaking with Michael Strahan on the ABC Oscars pre-show red carpet, Berry said she believes diversity in film has improved over the years, even if she is still the first and so far only African American woman to win the Best Actress Oscar. She took home the trophy in 2002 for her leading role in Monster’s Ball.

“I like to believe that all those moments when one of us goes matters,” Berry, 50, told Strahan.

In reference to Irish-Ethiopian Negga — who is nominated this year for her leading role in Loving — Berry is hopeful that she takes the gold statue home. “I’m hoping there’s another woman of color that stands beside me,” said Berry.

Although she still believes that diversity can progress even further than it already has when it comes to representation in film, she is pleased at the strides that have already been made on the big screen.

“I do think things are changing,” said Berry. “Maybe not as fast as we’d like them to … but if we look at it as a whole, things are progressing and changing.”

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony. See all the Oscar nominees and get your own ballot here!