Ginnifer Goodwin Admits It ‘Felt Wrong’ to Come to the Oscars Hours After Learning About Bill Paxton’s Death

As Hollywood reels from the news of actor Bill Paxton’s sudden death, his former Big Love costar Ginnifer Goodwin admits that it was a hard decision for her come to the 2017 Academy Awards just hours after learning about his death.

“It was hard to come here, it felt wrong to come and celebrate anything,” Goodwin told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. “But [husband] Josh [Dallas] reminded me that Bill loved all things Hollywood history and he would want you to be here.”

Goodwin also shared that the second place Paxton would probably want to be (aside from hanging out with his family) would be at the Oscars.

