Photos of Former Couples Walking Oscars Red Carpets Past That Will Make Your Heart Hurt

In 2006, Witherspoon was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Walk the Line — and won.
NICOLE KIDMAN & TOM CRUISE
At the 69th Academy Awards in 1997, the then-married actors hit the Oscars red carpet, with Cruise having earned a nod for his performance in Jerry Maguire.
SUSAN SARANDON & TIM ROBBINS
In 2004, Robbins won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Mystic River. The pair of 23 years split in 2009.
LIEV SCHREIBER & NAOMI WATTS
The glam power couple, together for 11 years before splitting in 2016, hit the red carpet together in 2013.
JOSHUA JACKSON & DIANE KRUGER
The actors were all smiles at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
JENNIFER GARNER & BEN AFFLECK
At the 2013 Oscars, Affleck won Best Picture for his film Argo, and during his acceptance speech, shouted out his marriage to Garner. "I want to thank my wife who I don't usually associate with Iran," he said. "I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases. It's good. It is work but it's the best kind of work and there's no one I'd rather work."
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK
Three words: Gigli was robbed.
LADY GAGA & TAYLOR KINNEY
In 2016, Gaga attended the awards ceremony with her then-fiancé, and performed her song, "Til It Happens to You."
BRAD PITT & ANGELINA JOLIE
At the 2014 Academy Awards, the stars dazzled on the red carpet. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.