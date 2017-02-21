Photos of Former Couples Walking Oscars Red Carpets Past That Will Make Your Heart Hurt

JENNIFER GARNER & BEN AFFLECK

At the 2013 Oscars, Affleck won Best Picture for his film Argo, and during his acceptance speech, shouted out his marriage to Garner. "I want to thank my wife who I don't usually associate with Iran," he said. "I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases. It's good. It is work but it's the best kind of work and there's no one I'd rather work."