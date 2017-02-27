Faye Dunaway Shrugs Off Oscars Controversy as She Has 'the Time of Her Life' at Vanity Fair Afterparty

Faye Dunaway didn’t let the Academy Awards’ Envelopegate spoil her evening.

As nominees, guests and presenters scratched their heads following the Oscars’ Best Picture mix-up on Sunday, Dunaway enjoyed burgers at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty and soaked up the evening.

“She was having the time of her life,” a source at the event tells PEOPLE.

Dunaway and Warren Beatty have been talk of the town since the pair mistakenly called La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture award Sunday night — the honor actually belonged to Moonlight. But Dunaway made sure to enjoy Hollywood’s biggest night despite the controversy, and spoke of the controversy at the afterparty, declaring, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Focused on enjoying her evening, Dunaway redirected the press’ questions about the incident to Beatty, 79.

“I’m not going to speak of that,” Dunaway told Extra‘s Jerry Penacoli when asked how such a mistake could happen. “Warren is the right one.”

The snafu began when one of the two printed envelopes for Best Actress apparently ended up in Beatty’s hands as he went to present the Best Picture award. Confused, Beatty looked to his co-presenter Dunaway for help, and she ended up announcing La La Land.

The cast and crew of the musical took to the stage, celebrating before officials realized what happened.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone and said, “There’s been a mistake. Moonlight won.”

The cast and crew of Moonlight then came onstage — but not before Beatty explained what happened.

“I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you [the audience]. I wasn’t trying to be funny,” he said.

Dunaway did not shy away from speaking about the incident, though. The renowned actress floated around the party, briefly talking about the controversy with stars like Halle Berry and James Corden

She appeared to defend her Bonnie and Clyde costar, which is no surprise as the two have a decades-long friendship.

Beatty gushed about Dunaway to PEOPLE in August, recalling working with her on the 1967 film.

“She had an intelligence and a strength that made her both powerful and romantic,” he said.

He added: “My first impression of her was her no0-nonsense intelligence and her sense of humor. Of course, I was struck by her beauty also and I knew she would be in for the long haul.”